Eindrücke aus Duma: Was sagen Bewohner zum möglichen Einsatz von Giftgas…? Plötzlich ehernes Schweigen in allen „GEZ-Medien“ zum Thema Giftgas in Syrien und Skripal…denn die Untersuchungen haben die Lügen ans Licht gebracht!

Eindrücke aus Duma: Was sagen Bewohner zum möglichen Einsatz von Giftgas…? Plötzlich ehernes Schweigen in allen „GEZ-Medien“ zum Thema Giftgas in Syrien…haben die Untersuchungen die Lüge ans Licht gebracht?

Und warum zeigen dann alle Dummköpfe mit dem Finger auf Assad und bombardieren Syrien völkerrechtswidrig…?

https://www.n-tv.de/mediathek/videos/politik/Was-sagen-Bewohner-zum-moeglichen-Einsatz-von-Giftgas-article20388782.html

Interessant: Roger Waters von Pink Floyd unterbricht Konzert und klärt die Besucher über FalseFlag-WhiteHelmets auf…!

On stage Waters said “The White Helmets is a fake organization that exists only to create propaganda for jihadists and terrorists, that’s my belief. We have opposing beliefs. If we were to listen to the propaganda of the White Helmets and others, we would be encouraged to encourage our governments to start dropping bombs on people in Syria. This would be a mistake of monumental proportions for us as human beings.”

“What we should do is go and persuade our governments not to go and drop bombs on people. And certainly not until we have done all the research that is necessary so that we would have a clear idea of what is really going on. Because we live in the world where propaganda seems to be more important than the reality of what is really going on,” he added…