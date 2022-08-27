Alles was dir die ReGIERung über den Covid19 Virus erzählt hat…war eine DRECKIGE LÜGE!!! 👉👌🥴😒💉🖕

‚Everything Your Government Has Told You About This Virus Is a Lie‘: FLUVID-19 – Official Trailer

„Everybody sees what’s going on. People woke up. They’re not looking for anybody to save them; they’re saving themselves…“

‚Everything Your Government Has Told You About This Virus Is a Lie‘: FLUVID-19 – Official Trailer

„Everybody sees what’s going on. People woke up. They’re not looking for anybody to save them; they’re saving themselves…“

‚Everything Your Government Has Told You About This Virus Is a Lie‘: FLUVID-19 – Official Trailer

„Everybody sees what’s going on. People woke up. They’re not looking for anybody to save them; they’re saving themselves…“

t.me/PLANdemicAgenda