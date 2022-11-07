Andreas Kalcker -IMPFUNG Test – Ab 2021 haben viele Gräber Bluetooth-Adressen!

Bitte diese Information verteilen, diskutieren und handeln !

Rechtliche Pflicht zur Demonetarisierung der Regierung ?

Liebe Weltbürger,



Nanotechnology und Graphenoxid in COVID-Impstoffen führen zu Magnetismus und Bluetooth-Adressen in menschlichen Körpern. Das ist ohne Zweifel ein Verbrechen.

Durch Kooperation und Unterdrückung dieser Informationen durch die Regierungen wird daraus organisiertes Verbrechen. In Deutschland verbieten die Paragraphen 89c und 129 StGb (Strafgesetzbuch) die Finanzierung von organisiertem Verbrechen mit einer Freiheitsstrafe von bis zu 10 Jahren Haft.



Dies bedeutet, dass grundsätzlich alle Steuerzahlungen, mit welchen wir ja unsere Regierung finanzieren, gemäß der Paragraphen 89c und 129 Strafgesetzbuch rechtswidrig sind. Wir sind damit rechtlich dazu verpflichtet, unsere Regierung durch Stoppen aller Steuerzahlungen zu demonetarisieren.



Mit der Telefon-App „BLE Scanner“ kann jeder selbst die Bluetooth-Adressen in der eigenen Umgebung messen und die Ergebnisse der Dokumentation „Blue TRUTH“ überprüfen.



Gibt es eine solche Gesetzgebung auch anderen Ländern?



Dr. Jens Eckert, Facharzt



Please distribute this information, discuss and act !

Legal duty to demonetize the government ?



Dear citizens of the world,



Nanotechnology and graphene oxide in COVID vaccines lead to magnetism and Bluetooth addresses in human bodies. This is without a doubt a crime.

By cooperation and suppression of this information by governments it becomes organized crime. In Germany, sections 89c and 129 of the German Criminal Code (StGb) prohibit the financing of organized crime with a prison sentence of up to 10 years.



This means that basically all tax payments, with which we finance our government, are illegal according to paragraphs 89c and 129 of the Criminal Code. We are thus legally obliged to demonetize our government by stopping all tax payments.



Using the phone app „BLE Scanner“, anyone can measure the Bluetooth addresses in their own environment and check the results of the documentation „Blue TRUTH“.



Does such legislation exist in any other countries as well?



Dr. Jens Eckert, Medical specialist



Documentary film „Blue TRUTH“ with english subtitles

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4rVWrRnz5oMA/



